IPM Excursion: Trainees Gain Hands-On AESA Experience in Kalmeshwar

Season Long Training Program (SLTP) in Cotton is being conducted from last 15 days by Regional Centre for Integrated Pest Management (RCIPMC), Nagpur of Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine & Storage (DPPQ&S) under the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare. Total 40 Agricultural Extension Officers from Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh has been nominated to attend this training. As a part of this training program, on 11/10/2023 all trainees were taken to village Khairi and Uparwahi, Taluka- Kalmeshwar to educate them about Agro Ecosystem Analysis (AESA). The objective of AESA was to educate trainees about how to observe the crop, how to analyses the field situation and how to make the proper decisions for crop management.

Agro ecosystem analysis (AESA) is a vital tool in the quest for sustainable agriculture. By understanding the complex web of interactions between soil, crops, pests & Disease intensity, water, climate and other abiotic factors, we can make informed decisions that benefit both the environment and our agricultural endeavors.

Advertisement

Today, at the first light of morning, all trainees visited the field at village Khairi & Uparwahi. Trainees were divided into four groups and each group was allotted one field in order to understand the ecosystem of pests and their bio agents and application of IPM strategies harmonizing with agricultural ecosystem.

Trainees were taught in a scientific manner to take Field observations. The observations like Agronomic and general information of the allotted crop and plant protection data with the pest and defender ratio was also recorded by the trainees. The observations recorded in field were then collected, discussed and presented by respective group leaders.

Speaking about the program, Mr. Annaji Beedhkar, a local farmer, shared his experiences, saying, “Programs like this is a game-changer for us. We can now see exactly where our crops need more attention, fertilizer, or other pest management treatments. It helps us reduce costs and improve our yields. It’s like having a personal agricultural consultant for every farmer.”

Dr. A.K. Bohria, Joint Director (E), RCIPMC, Nagpur, led the program, explained, “The objective of AESA is to make trainees more resilient and sustainable while carrying their duties as agril extension worker. By analyzing the actual information and insights from the field, AESA will empower farmers to make the right choices at the right time.”

As resource person, Dr. Shivaji Wavare, Dr. Niraj Kumar Singh, Dr. Pabel Majumder and Shri. Nilesh Saste led each group. From RCIPMC, Nagpur, Dr. Manish Mondhe, Shri. Mahesh, Shri. Girish Limbikai, Shri. Tak, Ms. Chhaya Pasi, Mrs. Swati hosted the AESA activity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement