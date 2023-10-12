Inauguration of “UNNATI- A Personal Growth and Skill Development Program” today

The inauguration function of UNNATI- A Personal Growth and Skill Development Program was jointly conducted by Dr. Ambedkar College, Deekshabhoomi, Nagpur in association with Vidarbha Industries Association (VIA) for the students of Arts, Commerce and Science on 10th October 2023 at Main Auditorium of the College.

The function was graced by well-known Industrialist and Chairman of VIA CSR Forum Girdhari Mantri as Chief Guest, President of the Smarak Samti Deekshabhoomi, Nagpur Hon’ble Badant Nagarjun Arya Surai Sasai presided over the function. Dr. Mrs. Bhuwneshwari Mehere, Principal of the College, Kumar Zilpewar, International Corporate Trainer and Pilot Faculty of UNNATI, Neelam Bowade, Convener of VIA HRD Forum, Dr Deepa Panhekar, IQAC Coordinator of the College and Dr Akhil Ramteke, UNNATI Cell Coordinator, Unnati Cell Members Rita Lakkakul, Shama Khan, Rohini Meshram and Kajal Bambal were present for the inaugural Function.

In his address, Girdhari Mantriji, while addressing the students said that the students should first develop an attitude which is most important for human development. Both attitude and aptitude are important for success; however, attitude constitutes 85% and aptitude 15%. He also said that the students should create an opportunity for themselves by focusing on their area of interest and practice accordingly.

On this occasion, a new logo of the Unnati program was also launched by the dignitaries.

In his presidential address, President of the Smarak Samti Deekshabhoomi, Nagpur Hon’ble Badant Nagarjun Arya Surai Sasai said the students should follow the principles of Panchsheela taught by the Buddha for Human development and study regularly to get the expertise. Good thoughts and good habits help in generating positive energy which helps in to excel not only in academics but also all-round personality development.

Dr. Mrs. B.A. Mehere, Kumar Zilpewar, Neelam Bowade and Dr Akhil Ramteke also spoke on the occasion. More than 150 students along with Teachers from various departments were present for the function.

The programme was attended by a large number of faculty members across all streams and students.

