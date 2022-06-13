IPL TV and digital rights sold for Rs 44,075 crore

Advertisement

The IPL media rights value for the 2023-2027 cycle has been sold for a whopping Rs 44,075 crore for 410 matches on Monday as per sources in the ongoing e-auctions.

According to the latest information with ANI, Package A of TV is sold at Rs 23,575 crore which is Rs 57.5 crore per match and Package B of Digital Rights for India is sold at Rs 20,500 crore which is Rs 50 crore per match.