Hitting 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube, YPM Vlogs becomes one of the most famous Vlogs

It’s a contentious topic to discuss the positive and negative effects of social media. Because it depends upon how a person uses social media. When you consider the lives of some of the people who have made a reputation for themselves via the use of social media, you will see that it has been a godsend to them. They demonstrate their talent by posting worthy content on social media, which is well received by the public and has helped them earn recognition.
However, on social media platforms, one must compete with millions of people to build a reputation for themselves, which is the most difficult task. That is how YPM Vlogs became extremely popular on social media sites. They gradually showed everyone that you can achieve what you want in your life if you have a constant will to achieve it.
Yadupriyam Mehta is popularly known as YPM Vlogs. Yadupriyam Mehta is native to Delhi. He achieved success on YouTube by submitting his debut video despite having no prior understanding of social media platforms. His adventure began on YouTube when he started a channel called Yadu Priyam in 2011 but in 2017 he eventually changed the name to YPM Vlogs. Currently, YPM is India’s Youngest Vlogger, Youtuber, Social Media Influencer, and Youngest Businessman. He’s also known for his Vlogging abilities . For him , it’s a proud moment for being the youngest owner of the Lamborghini Gallardo and Ninja H2.
He began with small steps in 2017, such as daily Vlogs on Diwali crackers, bicycles, and toy unboxing, and progressed to a high level as his passion for supercars enlightened him. He dreamed of buying one of the supercars and gradually he did. His passion came into existence when his Diwali cracker video got viral with 700k views in 24 hours, which was a huge success for him as the normal views at a time on YouTube were about 1k to 2k.
Gradually his bicycle video reached 10 million views which was the highest viewed video. Despite his limitations, he decided to broaden his creative horizons, so he began filming lifestyle Vlogs and began traveling.