IPL Suspension Causes Surge in Online Casino Betting

There has been a huge surge in online casino betting, attributed to the continued suspension of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as reported by Whichcasino.com.

Held annually, the IPL is not just the most popular sporting event in Indian betting, but the biggest franchise in world cricket.

The IPL was suspended by unanimous decision in early May. Twenty-nine matches had taken place before the decision was made, with at least eight players, as well as coaches and ground staff, testing positive for Covid-19.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India released a statement saying: “The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL…The BCCI will do everything in its powers to arrange for the secure and safe passage of all the participants in IPL 2021”

In lieu of the dozens of markets that the IPL formerly provides, those wanting to place bets are increasingly looking to online casinos.

There are many popular online casinos for Indian players and game operators such as Evolution Gaming and Ezugi are starting to better accommodate Indian players with Hindi-speaking live dealers. Besides the classic casino games such as roulette, blackjack, poker, and baccarat, online casinos now provide a new generation of live dealer games that follow a game show format, such as Crazy Time, Deal or No Deal, and Monopoly Live, designed to appeal to players not usually inclined to visit an online casino. Many online casinos also provide virtual sports betting opportunities which are not subject to Covid-19 restrictions or other considerations such as the weather.

Last year, at the peak of the first wave of Covid-19 in India, Google Trends reported a significant spike in searches for online gambling-related keywords. Karnataka in the South West of the country recorded the most online searches. This trend was repeated across the world during the height of lockdown restrictions. Most countries are relaxing restrictions as vaccination programmes continue to be rolled out, but India is still in the midst of a worsening health crisis, with new record highs of Covid cases reached each day.

As such, working from home and mobile use continues to be prevalent, while major sporting events, such as the IPL are all but at an indefinite standstill.

Indian bettors, therefore, are turning their attentions to online casinos, and particularly live dealer games.

