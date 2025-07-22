Advertisement



Gold Rate 15 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,200 /- Gold 22 KT 91,300 /- Silver/Kg 1,12,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The most popular league in India (IPL) is now over and you might be wondering which game to follow. Well, the end of the IPL doesn’t mean the end of the action.

In fact, the off-season is a great time to explore other sports both for the love of the game and for nice betting. From football to kabaddi, tennis to even eSports, there’s always something going on if you know where to look and the best place to see the games is SatBet. As a user on their platform, you can use your Satbet bonus to make the most of the off-season.

Let’s give you a full overview of what we are talking about

Top Sports To Follow and Bet On During IPL Off-Season

Surely, you can’t go wrong with any of these sports:

Football

Football in India is getting more attention nowadays and people bet on it more, especially during the IPL off-season. In India, there’s the local league called the Indian Super League, which is well-known, but the real betting comes from top European competitions like the English Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, etc.

Since there is almost always a game every day in the football world, you always have something to bet on. It could be first goal scorers, team to win, total goals or even props like yellow cards.

Kabaddi

Kabaddi is a contact sport that originated in India; right now, it is India’s #2 most-watched league (by TV audience), just behind the IPL. Not to mention, it is easy to play, understand, and doesn’t need big equipment to play. So unsurprisingly, it is popular in the betting world in India.

Bettors love Kabaddi because:

It is fast-paced and of short duration (40 minutes)

Match days are frequent (matches are played almost every day)

Lots of betting markets (raids, tackles, super tackles)

In 2022, PKL Season 9 drew 222 million viewers on television and over 3.3 billion minutes of watch time during the playoffs and finals. So it’s a big sport in India if you are looking for one to play bets on.

Tennis

Tennis may not be India’s top sport, but it’s a global giant in the industry and even in the betting world; after all, it is the third most bet-on sport in the world.

Tennis has great competitions like the Grand Slam, Wimbledon, US Open, ATP and WTA tours happening almost every week and this means nice opportunities for Indian bettors during the year, especially during the IPL off-season.

It’s also nice to bet on and follow because:

Live betting is Big (odds are high and shift)

The game is between two players so it’s easy to predict.

Different options (Match winner, set scores, first set winner).

Players like Rohan Bopanna or Sania Mirza make Indian’s interest peak during Grand Slams. So if you are looking for fast action,Tennis is one of the sports you can follow and bet on during the IPL off-season.

Badminton

A sport deep in Indian culture is also one of the sports you can follow and bet on. Stars like PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and HS Prannoy make it a sport that Indians watch to cheer their international stars.

India is among the top 5 badminton-viewing countries in the world. Not to mention, the sport is also making little movements in the sports world with competitions like the World Tour Finals and Super Series.

Online platforms like Satbet often feature badminton events during big tournaments, offering good odds and multiple betting options like match winner, total bets ,handicap bet,s and so on.

eSports

Mainly for gamers, eSports is growing fast in India, coupled with the increase of digital infrastructure, it has gained a lot of attention. Counter-Strike, Dota 2, PUBG, and Valorant are some of the games that draw big attention to eSports bookies.

Some of the common markets in eSports are match winner, map spreads, first kill, and total kills. Live betting in eSports is always huge too because the odds can shift anytime, so the sharp and smart punters enjoy this. eSports have good visuals, making it appealing to young punters who love games.

At this point, you can’t even call it gaming because it’s now a sport. It offers an alternative to traditional sports also because it’s fast-paced, and of course it’s mobile-friendly. So if you are looking for an alternative sport to follow and bet on during the IPL off-season, this is a good one.

Wrap Up

IPL’s off-season can be a little boring and sad for cricket fans but the action doesn’t have to stop with alternatives like tennis, football, and even eSports.

You can follow and bet on these sports, and if you want a site, Satbet offers a 100% deposit match up to ₹10,000 on your first deposit (min ₹500–₹1,000), which is something to start with.