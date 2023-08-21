Into the Wild with Savaari: 5 Must-Visit Sanctuaries around Nagpur

Nagpur, famously known as the “Orange City,” carries a fragrance that wafts beyond its luscious citrus orchards. But its true essence isn’t just about the tangy fruits or the burgeoning IT sectors. Nestled in the heart of India, this metropolis offers a gateway to the pristine wilderness that India boasts of. While the urban gardens and lakes are a treat, its proximity to some of the country’s most diverse and expansive wildlife sanctuaries sets it apart.

Nagpur’s surrounding sanctuaries are not just preserved but arenas where the theatre of nature unfolds in all its grandeur. Here, in these untamed expanses, one becomes a silent spectator to the age-old dance of predator and prey, of survival and symbiosis. With Nagpur as your starting point, road trips to these sanctuaries are a feast for the senses, and with Savaari’s expertise, they become unforgettable experiences. Driving through the varying terrains, every curve offers a promise of the unknown. The silent, mist-covered mornings waiting for a glimpse of the king of the jungle, the gentle evenings spent tracking the calls of the wild, and the starry nights with stories of past encounters make the expedition unforgettable.

Creating memories that remain etched forever, Savaari has traversed numerous wildlife trails. Yet, of all these adventures, five specific routes from Nagpur shine brightest in Savaari’s repertoire. Here’s why every wanderlust soul should consider these journeys:

1. Meghlat Tiger Reserve

A mere 242 kms drive from Nagpur unveils the splendid Meghlat Tiger Reserve, one of India’s timeless tiger sanctuaries. The journey becomes a teaser to the marvels within, where each twist in the road reveals thickets of green, framed by the majestic Satpura ranges. Established in 1974, this expansive reserve, spread over 3600 square km, captivates with its dense canopy of teak trees. While the tigers are the main draw, Meghlat’s biodiversity also celebrates species like the Indian Pangolin, Indian Wolf, wild dog, jackal, and many more, making it a wildlife enthusiast’s dream.

2. Navegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve

Situated a short drive of 118 kms from Nagpur, the Navegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve is a paradise for both fauna and flora enthusiasts. The journey to the reserve is as much an experience as the destination itself. As you near the sanctuary, the picturesque Navegaon lake emerges on the horizon, its waters reflecting the myriad colours of nature. This reserve is a bustling hub of biodiversity, with prowling leopards, majestic tigers, and the mischievous spotted deer calling it home. But it’s not just the mammals that steal the show; the skies here are dotted with a range of endangered bird species, their melodious songs adding a symphonic touch to the wilderness.

3. Pench Tiger Reserve

A short drive of just 60.8 kms from Nagpur will transport you to the enchanting realms of the Pench Tiger Reserve. The journey to Pench is a treat for the senses, with the road unfolding like a ribbon amidst sprawling meadows, dense forests, and the soothing sounds of nature. Straddling the states of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, this reserve is enriched by the Pench river, which meanders gracefully, acting as a lifeline for the region’s flora and fauna. The grandeur of the Maikal and Satpura ranges forms a serene backdrop to this sanctuary. Whether it’s the exhilaration of a jungle safari or the mesmerizing beauty of the nearby Ambakhori waterfalls, Pench promises a tryst with the wild like no other.

4. Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve

Situated approximately 145.7 kms from Nagpur, the journey to Tadoba National Park is as captivating as the destination itself. As you embark on this route, you’re greeted by a tapestry of landscapes that change from urban to rustic, giving a feel of moving deeper into India’s heartland. A highlight en route is Moharli Village, which is considered one of the oldest entry points to Tadoba. This village, with its traditional homes and rustic ambience, provides a fascinating contrast to the wild surroundings of the reserve, making it an intriguing pit-stop before plunging into the wilderness. Tadoba National Park, named in homage to the tribal deity Taru, has recently emerged as a global hotspot due to frequent tiger sightings. Beyond the tiger, TATR is a refuge for animals like leopards, sloth bears, gaurs, and myriad birds. The reserve’s newly established Buffer Zone is also gaining popularity for its wildlife encounters.

5. Bor Wildlife Sanctuary

The journey to Bor Wildlife Sanctuary is nothing short of a visual spectacle. As you navigate the roads, you’re greeted with sweeping panoramas of verdant valleys, meandering rivers, and dense canopies. The journey acts as a teaser, preparing you for the biodiversity that the sanctuary is renowned for. Once a hunting ground, this sanctuary was reimagined to safeguard the Bor Dam’s basin and preserve the region’s biodiversity. Comprising the Bor and New Bor areas, this is among India’s lesser-known tiger reserves. Though compact, its treasures range from tigers to nilgai, gaur and various deer species. The skies here aren’t to be ignored either. Throughout the year, the sanctuary plays host to a myriad of resident birds, while winters usher in a slew of migratory species, turning Bor into an ornithologist’s dream.

Embarking on a wildlife road trip from Nagpur is akin to weaving a rich fabric of experiences, each thread coloured by the sights and sounds of the wild. With Savaari as your trusted companion, you’re not just taking a journey on the road but delving deep into the heart of nature. The best part? Every moment is comfortably curated, letting you soak in the wilderness from the cosy confines of your backseat. Whether you’re a fervent wildlife enthusiast or a traveler seeking a serene escape, these journeys promise a mosaic of memories, waiting to be cherished forever.

