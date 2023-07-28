Intimate Relationships Beyond Partners: Startling Revelations in Government Records for Women

The recently conducted National Family Health Survey (NFHS) in India has brought to light several startling revelations on the topic of sexual relationships. This survey included questioning individuals from various states, and both men and women have opened up about their experiences.

The survey uncovered that many individuals in the states have engaged in sexual relationships, a topic that is still not openly discussed in many societies. Notably, women disclosed having more sexual partners than men.

The NFHS covered 11 states, with approximately 1.1 lakh women and 1 lakh men participating in the survey. Out of this, 4% of men admitted to having multiple sexual partners, a number higher than women. Interestingly, women were found to be less open about their sexual relationships compared to men.

Rajasthan stood out as an exceptional case in the survey, with a significantly different pattern observed. Women in Rajasthan had more sexual partners compared to the national average.

In Rajasthan, the data revealed that women had more sexual partners than men, with an average of 3.1 partners for women and 1.8 for men.

The survey focused on individuals aged between 15 and 49 and inquired about their sexual life over the past year. On average, both men and women reported having sexual intercourse about seven times a month. However, when looking closely, women who spent more time away from home reported having an average of 2.3 sexual partners compared to 1.7 for those who stayed at home. Interestingly, 56% of women admitted to having extramarital relationships when they were away from home.”

