International Women’s Day: Sarita Kaushik felicitated with “Shobha Vinod Memorial Journalist of the Year Award”

Nagpur: In a bid to mark International Women’s Day, the Nagpur Union of Working Journalists (NUWJ), in association with Tilak Patrakar Bhavan Trust (TPBT) and Nagpur Press Club (NPC), has organised a special programme to felicitate women journalists at Nagpur Press Club, Civil Lines on Monday.

Actor and former MP, Shatrughan Sinha, Veteran journalist, S N Vinod, renowned producer, Pahlaj Nihalani, Income Tax Commissioner, Ruby Shrivastava, editor-in-chief Deshmabandhu publications, Sarvamitra Surjan, former MLA Ashish Deshmukh, Pradip Kumar Maitra, President of MUWJ, TPT and Press Club and others were prominently present on this occasion.

Sarita Kaushik, Vidarbha editor, ABP Maza was felicitated with maiden “Shobha Vinod Memorial Journalist of the Year Award”. Usha Mishra, renowned social worker was awarded with “Mahila Gaurav Puraskar”. Meghna Deshpande from The Hitvada, Kalpana Nalaskar from Lokshahi News and Meenaxi Hedao from UCN along with Dr Seema Atul Pande were also felicitated during the programme.

Surjan discussed that gender equality is more of a familiar and social issue, rather than a political issue. We need to break barriers at the ground level in the society and later have to seek political stability in this regards, she said.

Nihalani praised the significance of “Shobha Vinod Memorial Journalist of the Year Award” and said such awards encourage woman to excel in their profession.

Speaking on this occasion, Shatrughan Sinha conveyed his condolences to S N Vinod and his family over their demise of his spouse Shobha and said, “Women have been deprived for their share in the society for too long. Woman are the backbone of the society.”