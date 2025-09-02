Inter-School Football Contest: St Ursula girls win U-19 soccer crown

Nagpur: St Ursula Junior College girls blanked Dinanath Junior College to lift the District Sports Office organised Schools’ football title held at SFS College ground in Seminary Hills in Nagpur on Monday.

In the exciting final, Ursula girls got the better of Dinanath 3-0 via tie-breaker after both the teams failed to score in the regulation time. For the winners, Prachi Khillore, Muskan Altami and Preeti Satlami found the back of the net. Earlier in the semis, St Ursula beat BKVV 3-1 while Dinanath defeated Centre Point School, Katol Road 1-0.

In the boys Under-19 semis, Hislop College blanked Bhavan’s Srikrishna Nagar 2-0. Aaraf Khan (17th) and Pranav Nimberte (26th) were the goal scorers. In another semis, SFS College rode on Aditya Singh (20th) and Abdul Ansari’s 26th minute strike to beat MKH Sancheti 2-0.

OTHER RESULTS

Under-19 boys: Hislop College 1 (Parigh Pusdekar 14th) bt Sandipani Jr College 0; Bhavan’s Srikrishna Nagar 4 (Raghav Akhare 5th; Raghav, Goransh Sharma, Shravan Rokde, Chitransh Tiwari) bt Anjuman Urdu 3 (Rahil 10th; Misbah, Rahil, Md Arif ) via tie-breaker; MKH Sancheti 3 (Abdul Aziz Khan 6th, 7th, Abhishek Deshpande 18th) bt Dinanath Junior College 0; SFS College 4 (Abdul Ansari 4th, 8th, Arush Walde 6th, Aditya Singh 10th) bt Centre Point, Katol Road 0.

Semis: Hislop College 2 (Aaraf Khan 17th, Pranav Nimberte 26th) bt Bhavan’s Srikrishna Nagar 0; SFS College 2 (Aditya Singh 20th, Abdul Ansari 26th) bt MKH Sancheti 0.