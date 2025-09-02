Arogya Legal Opens First Nagpur Office, Expanding Healthcare-Focused Legal Services

Nagpur: Arogya Legal, a multicity law firm specializing in legal and regulatory solutions for the healthcare sector, inaugurated its first office in Nagpur at Ram Nagar on August 30. The new office marks the firm’s expansion beyond its existing locations in Mumbai and Delhi, reinforcing its commitment to serving health-focused businesses across India.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by prominent lawyers, healthcare professionals, and representatives from pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic, cosmetic, and food companies, highlighting Arogya Legal’s strong engagement with industry stakeholders. Guests applauded the firm’s vision of providing specialized legal services tailored to the unique needs of healthcare enterprises.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Anay Shukla, Founding Partner of Arogya Legal, said, “Our Nagpur office will serve as a strategic hub for healthcare businesses in Central India, offering expert guidance on legal and regulatory matters.”

With a team of experienced professionals and deep industry knowledge, Arogya Legal aims to support healthcare companies in navigating complex regulations while enabling sustainable growth in the sector.