Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Jun 4th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Inter-district travel in Mumbai region allowed

    Mumbai: The Maharashtra government today allowed inter-district movement of people within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

    With 56,794 COVID-19 cases and 1,742 deaths so far, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which includes Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban, Thane, Palghar and part of Raigad district, is the worst affected by COVID-19 in the state.

    In revised guidelines issued on Thursday, the state government said inter-district movement of people in MMR shall be allowed.

    It also said that the inter-district movement elsewhere in the state as well as inter-state movement will
    continue to be regulated.

    Movement of stranded labourers, migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists will continue to be regulated as per the standard operating procedures, it said.

    Gardens and open air gym equipment will not be allowed to operate as part of outdoor physical activities, it said.

    The state government on May 31 allowed some outdoor physical activities as part of the first phase of its ‘Mission BeginAgain’.

    A revised order on Thursday said no garden, open air gym, and play area equipment will be allowed to operate.

    Happening Nagpur
    Video: Nagpur scribe croons to boost morale of Corona commandos
    Video: Nagpur scribe croons to boost morale of Corona commandos
    Ramgarhia Forums distributes grocery kits to Sikh families
    Ramgarhia Forums distributes grocery kits to Sikh families
    Nagpur Crime News
    Broad daylight murder rocks Gopal Nagar, love affair suspected
    Broad daylight murder rocks Gopal Nagar, love affair suspected
    Criminal on parole murdered in Yashodhara Nagar
    Criminal on parole murdered in Yashodhara Nagar
    Maharashtra News
    गडचिरोलीत ट्रुनॅट (TrueNat) कोविड-19 तपासणी प्रयोगशाळेचे उद्घाटन
    गडचिरोलीत ट्रुनॅट (TrueNat) कोविड-19 तपासणी प्रयोगशाळेचे उद्घाटन
    जिल्हयातील आणखी सात जणांची कोरोनावर मात
    जिल्हयातील आणखी सात जणांची कोरोनावर मात
    Hindi News
    लॉक डाउन में 60 दिन चले अन्न छत्र का समापन
    लॉक डाउन में 60 दिन चले अन्न छत्र का समापन
    गोंदियाः निजी अस्पतालों में सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित दरों पर होगा कोरोना मरीजों का इलाज
    गोंदियाः निजी अस्पतालों में सरकार द्वारा निर्धारित दरों पर होगा कोरोना मरीजों का इलाज
    Trending News
    SARI patient succumbs to COVID-19, Nagpur death toll at 12
    SARI patient succumbs to COVID-19, Nagpur death toll at 12
    India registers new single-day spike with 9,304 cases
    India registers new single-day spike with 9,304 cases
    Featured News
    Broad daylight murder rocks Gopal Nagar, love affair suspected
    Broad daylight murder rocks Gopal Nagar, love affair suspected
    30 Maharashtra cops died of COVID-19 so far
    30 Maharashtra cops died of COVID-19 so far
    Trending In Nagpur
    Broad daylight murder rocks Gopal Nagar, love affair suspected
    Broad daylight murder rocks Gopal Nagar, love affair suspected
    लॉक डाउन में 60 दिन चले अन्न छत्र का समापन
    लॉक डाउन में 60 दिन चले अन्न छत्र का समापन
    SARI patient succumbs to COVID-19, Nagpur death toll at 12
    SARI patient succumbs to COVID-19, Nagpur death toll at 12
    FDA conducts special drive during lockdown
    FDA conducts special drive during lockdown
    गडचिरोलीत ट्रुनॅट (TrueNat) कोविड-19 तपासणी प्रयोगशाळेचे उद्घाटन
    गडचिरोलीत ट्रुनॅट (TrueNat) कोविड-19 तपासणी प्रयोगशाळेचे उद्घाटन
    जिल्हयातील आणखी सात जणांची कोरोनावर मात
    जिल्हयातील आणखी सात जणांची कोरोनावर मात
    लघु उद्योग और छोटे व्यापारियों को सरकार करे आर्थिक मदद : पूर्व मंत्री रमेश बंग
    लघु उद्योग और छोटे व्यापारियों को सरकार करे आर्थिक मदद : पूर्व मंत्री रमेश बंग
    ” Season 6, Ladies Special “A Online Musical Concert of Melodious Hits on FB
    ” Season 6, Ladies Special “A Online Musical Concert of Melodious Hits on FB
    Criminal on parole murdered in Yashodhara Nagar
    Criminal on parole murdered in Yashodhara Nagar
    Opening liquor shops ok but sale of books objectionable, reacts school director
    Opening liquor shops ok but sale of books objectionable, reacts school director
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145