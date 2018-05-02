Inter-district travel in Mumbai region allowed

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government today allowed inter-district movement of people within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

With 56,794 COVID-19 cases and 1,742 deaths so far, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which includes Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban, Thane, Palghar and part of Raigad district, is the worst affected by COVID-19 in the state.

In revised guidelines issued on Thursday, the state government said inter-district movement of people in MMR shall be allowed.

It also said that the inter-district movement elsewhere in the state as well as inter-state movement will

continue to be regulated.

Movement of stranded labourers, migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists will continue to be regulated as per the standard operating procedures, it said.

Gardens and open air gym equipment will not be allowed to operate as part of outdoor physical activities, it said.

The state government on May 31 allowed some outdoor physical activities as part of the first phase of its ‘Mission BeginAgain’.

A revised order on Thursday said no garden, open air gym, and play area equipment will be allowed to operate.