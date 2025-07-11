Install circuit breakers to prevent rainy-day electrical accidents, urges MSEDCL

Advertisement



Nagpur: With the monsoon season increasing the risk of electric shocks and accidents due to current leakage from wires, walls, or faulty appliances, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has urged citizens to install circuit breakers in homes, shops, and establishments as a safety measure to protect lives and property.

In an advisory issued recently, MSEDCL pointed out that most electricity-related mishaps occur due to faulty wiring, current leakage, or the absence of adequate circuit breakers and grounding systems. Therefore, the company stressed the importance of prioritizing electrical safety and taking preventive action.

What is a circuit breaker?

A circuit breaker acts as a critical safety device in residential and commercial electrical setups. It automatically disconnects power supply when an electrical overload or short circuit is detected, thereby preventing fires and equipment damage. For example, when too many appliances are plugged into a single socket, wires can overheat, increasing the risk of fire. A circuit breaker identifies this load and instantly cuts the power.

Short circuits, often caused by damaged wiring or direct contact between wires, generate a sudden surge in current that can destroy appliances or start a fire. Circuit breakers help by interrupting power flow the moment such a fault occurs. In particular, Earth Leakage Circuit Breakers (ELCB) and Residual Current Circuit Breakers (RCCB) are designed to safeguard human lives by cutting off power within milliseconds if they detect even a small leakage of current, such as when a person receives a shock.

These devices also protect expensive appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, fans, and televisions from damage due to overload or sudden shutdowns. In case maintenance is needed in a specific area of a building, that circuit can be safely isolated without shutting off electricity for the entire premises.

MSEDCL’s appeal to citizens

MSEDCL has recommended installing Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCB), ELCBs, or RCCBs of appropriate capacity to avoid life-threatening accidents. The utility also emphasized the equally vital role of proper grounding (earthing) systems, which help safely discharge excess current into the ground, preventing electric shocks.

The company stated that earthing should be mandatory in all new constructions and advised immediate installation in older buildings where such systems are absent. It also recommended checking the condition of the earthing setup every two years to ensure safety.

Simple safety tips for households

MSEDCL also suggested the regular use of electric testers — available for as little as Rs 20–50 — to check whether current is leaking into surfaces like walls, metal wires, clotheslines, refrigerators, coolers, water heaters, or taps. If the tester light glows upon contact, the object is live and should not be touched.

Furthermore, citizens were advised to always wear rubber or plastic footwear while working with electrical appliances in damp conditions and to check metal pipes or agricultural pump enclosures before touching them.

“Electric safety is not just a personal responsibility—it’s a social one,” MSEDCL stated. “By ensuring proper installation of circuit breakers and regular inspection of earthing, people not only protect themselves but also safeguard their families and communities from preventable tragedies. This collective awareness and action can significantly reduce electrical accidents.”

With the monsoon in full swing, MSEDCL’s advisory serves as a timely reminder to take proactive steps in ensuring electrical safety and preventing avoidable disasters.