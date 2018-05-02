Instagram is a powerful tool for modern businesses-says Rohan Ravindran, a young digital strategist

Nagpur – We have seen Instagram grow from a simple photo-sharing application to one of the most powerful tools for modern businesses. While growing your Instagram account requires a lot of hard work and patience, the benefits of such an account is worth the effort in the end! Says Rohan Ravindran, the Founder of Digital Papa, while speaking at the webinar on Insta Success: Harnessing the power of Instagram, organised by We Connect which is an online platform for PR Professionals. The webinar was moderated by G S Bawa, who is the former GM (PR) Airport Authority of India Ltd.

The webinar was attended by Heads of Corporate Communication Depts from NTPC, Power Grid, Hyderabad Metro, Airports Authority of India, Board members of Public Relation Council of India (PRCI), students from different Journalism colleges and PR functionaries from across the country.

Further deliberating on the topic Rohan, a young digital strategist, mentioned that it’s the need of the hour for corporates to understand Instagram’s Algorithm & nuances. He spoke about how Instagram helps businesses and brands using examples to explain how industry leaders are using Instagram to help their brands meet people, like never before.

Over the years Instagram has added several features which made it a brand and content friendly platform. Through this webinar, the participants were given an overview of its features & benefits that they can reap to harness the true power of Instagram.

J.P Sharma, convenor of the webinar thanked the participants for the overwhelming response.