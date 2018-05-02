Inmate slips to death in Nagpur Central Jail

Nagpur: A 40-year-old inmate at Nagpur Central Jail died after slipping on a bathroom floor on Monday morning. Prima facie it is claimed that he had died of severe head injuries.

According to police sources, a man identified as Yadav was a resident of Thane, Mumbai. Yadav was having bath at around 8:30 am when he slipped and fall on the floor. With severe head injuries he was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). However, doctor had pronounced him brought dead.

In the meantime, cops have registered a case of accidental death and probing further.