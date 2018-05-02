Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Apr 28th, 2020

    Inmate attempts suicide in Nagpur jail

    Nagpur: A 40-year-old jailed drug kingpin allegedly attempted suicide by hanging himself in his cell at the Central Jail in Maharashtra”s Nagpur city, an official said on Tuesday.

    The incident took place on Monday evening when Firoz alias Aabu Khan tried to hang himself from the ceiling fan of his cell using a bedsheet, jail superintendent Anil Kumre said.

    Khan had been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in January 2019 for allegedly running a drug network, he said.

    An offence under section 309 (attempted suicide of Indian Penal Code has now been registered against the accused, the official added.


    Happening Nagpur
    Human Touch : Wardhaman Nagar siblings feeding stray dogs
    Human Touch : Wardhaman Nagar siblings feeding stray dogs
    Cops initiate “Entertainment at your home” to bring Covid-19 awareness
    Cops initiate “Entertainment at your home” to bring Covid-19 awareness
    Nagpur Crime News
    Illegal hooch dens busted in Bhivsenkhori near Nagpur
    Illegal hooch dens busted in Bhivsenkhori near Nagpur
    Youth bites father to death, cuts off private parts
    Youth bites father to death, cuts off private parts
    Maharashtra News
    कामठी तालुक्यात पावसाच्या तडाख्याने मांगली येथे घरावरील छत उडाले
    कामठी तालुक्यात पावसाच्या तडाख्याने मांगली येथे घरावरील छत उडाले
    राज्यांनी ट्रकांची माल वाहतूक त्वरित सुरु करावी : नितीन गडकरी
    राज्यांनी ट्रकांची माल वाहतूक त्वरित सुरु करावी : नितीन गडकरी
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया: बार और देशी दारू दुकान पर एक्साइज विभाग की दस्तक
    गोंदिया: बार और देशी दारू दुकान पर एक्साइज विभाग की दस्तक
    नागपुर सेंट्रल जेल में ड्रग तस्कर आबू खान ने की आत्महत्या की कोशिश
    नागपुर सेंट्रल जेल में ड्रग तस्कर आबू खान ने की आत्महत्या की कोशिश
    Trending News
    Nagpur : 4 more test positive, corona cases surge to 133
    Nagpur : 4 more test positive, corona cases surge to 133
    Now talking drones to monitor lockdown in Nagpur
    Now talking drones to monitor lockdown in Nagpur
    Featured News
    Rains hit Nagpur streets, high winds shake trees
    Rains hit Nagpur streets, high winds shake trees
    Nagpur Under Lockdown : Pictures reveal rustic city scapes
    Nagpur Under Lockdown : Pictures reveal rustic city scapes
    Trending In Nagpur
    Traders Keenly Awaiting Economic Package from Government
    Traders Keenly Awaiting Economic Package from Government
    राज्यांनी ट्रकांची माल वाहतूक त्वरित सुरु करावी : नितीन गडकरी
    राज्यांनी ट्रकांची माल वाहतूक त्वरित सुरु करावी : नितीन गडकरी
    नागपुरात साकारणार आता ‘कम्युनिटी मार्केट’
    नागपुरात साकारणार आता ‘कम्युनिटी मार्केट’
    Inmate attempts suicide in Nagpur jail
    Inmate attempts suicide in Nagpur jail
    नागपुर सेंट्रल जेल में ड्रग तस्कर आबू खान ने की आत्महत्या की कोशिश
    नागपुर सेंट्रल जेल में ड्रग तस्कर आबू खान ने की आत्महत्या की कोशिश
    Build highways at triple pace: Gadkari”s ”re-start-economy” mantra
    Build highways at triple pace: Gadkari”s ”re-start-economy” mantra
    Corona in Nagpur: 80 out of total cases have city’s hotbed, Satranjipura connection 
    Corona in Nagpur: 80 out of total cases have city’s hotbed, Satranjipura connection 
    Rains hit Nagpur streets, high winds shake trees
    Rains hit Nagpur streets, high winds shake trees
    पूर्व मंत्री चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले ने विभिन्न क्षेत्रों का दौरा कर नगरसेवकों और सदस्यो से भेंट की
    पूर्व मंत्री चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले ने विभिन्न क्षेत्रों का दौरा कर नगरसेवकों और सदस्यो से भेंट की
    नागपूर ग्रामीण मधील १५ हजार वीज ग्राहकांचा वीज पुरवठा सुरळीत
    नागपूर ग्रामीण मधील १५ हजार वीज ग्राहकांचा वीज पुरवठा सुरळीत
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145