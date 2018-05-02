Inmate attempts suicide in Nagpur jail

Nagpur: A 40-year-old jailed drug kingpin allegedly attempted suicide by hanging himself in his cell at the Central Jail in Maharashtra”s Nagpur city, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening when Firoz alias Aabu Khan tried to hang himself from the ceiling fan of his cell using a bedsheet, jail superintendent Anil Kumre said.

Khan had been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in January 2019 for allegedly running a drug network, he said.

An offence under section 309 (attempted suicide of Indian Penal Code has now been registered against the accused, the official added.