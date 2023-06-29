Injection Scam: AIIMS contractual staffers arrested, Amrut Pharmacy under scrutiny

Nagpur: Two contractual employees of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were apprehended by Sonegaon Police for their involvement in a scam related to contrast injections used for MRI. Rajat Rakesh Gildia (26) and Sobit Upreti (27) were taken into custody, leading to their termination by the AIIMS administration. The investigation has now shifted its focus to the possible role of Amrut Pharmacy, situated within the AIIMS premises. Additional individuals may be implicated in the scam.

The security personnel became suspicious when they noticed the frequent visits of the accused to Amrut Pharmacy, where they returned the unused contrast injections in exchange for money. Acting on their suspicions, the security personnel apprehended one of the individuals and discovered the injections in his possession. Further scrutiny of his mobile phone revealed the contact details of another staff member involved in the operation of this racket.

During the subsequent interrogation, the detained individual divulged crucial information. He revealed that he, along with two or three others, administered one injection to three patients. The two remaining unused injections were returned to the pharmacy in exchange for a commission. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the AIIMS administration promptly filed a complaint with the police and terminated the employment of Gildia and Upreti, the accused individuals.

