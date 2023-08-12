Infant, woman killed in separate mishaps in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a heart wrenching incident, an infant died in a freak mishap while playing at home on Thursday. The incident was reported from Sadguru Nagar in the jurisdiction of Pardi Police station.

In another mishap, an elderly woman died after the wall of a gallery at her house came crashing down on her. She was identified as Rajni Shyamrao Wakodkar (55), a resident of Baraipura, under the jurisdiction of Pachpaoli police station.

Police said, 10- month-old Anay Parteti, was playing in his house when he fell into the bucket filled with water. The incident occurred around 4.20 pm and the bucket was kept near the bathroom. As soon the family members realised what had happened they pulled him out and rushed him to a private hospital at Pardi. However, during the course of treatment, the child succumbed to death just after midnight. The child was of Sandip Parteti (35) who lives as a tenant in the house of Gopal Hatwar.

A case of accidental death has been registered.

Police said the second incident occurred around 12.15 pm on Thursday when Rajni was standing in the courtyard. Suddenly the parapet wall of the gallery came crashing down and the debris fell on her. She sustained grievous head injuries and was admitted to Mayo Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries at around 2 pm.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and are probing the matter.

