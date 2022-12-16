Industry-Academia Conclave 2022 at Symbiosis School of Planning Architecture and Design

Nagpur: Symbiosis School of Planning Architecture and Design Nagpur, under the Training and Placement Cell has conducted an Industry-Academia Conclave 2022 recently in a hybrid mode to strengthen the bond between Industry and Academics. The agenda of the event was to bridge the gap between Industry &Academics by Collaboratively working on research & creative ideations, which will help the students with structured channels to enter into the profession. The expectation from the event was to identify joint grants for various government and non-government projects, signing an MOU for collaborative working, and creating opportunities for internships, sponsored degree projects, and Placements.

One of the leading mockup company named, Ideal Mockups, which is headed by Mr. Sharad Dahake, has offered sponsorship to a few of the degree projects done by students. Authankar Architects, an architectural firm, which works in the broad spectrum of site planning and landscape design, has offered internship opportunities to a few ISD students for landscaping projects. Mr. Vivek Bangde, heading FRDC Pvt. Ltd. in Banglore, has appreciated and signified the future potential of students’ projects.

In the beginning, a warm welcome address was given by Dr. Nandini Kulkarni, Director SSPAD. After that, the presentation of final year students’ best projects was displayed by the HoD of individual departments. B Design – Product Design , Graphic Design , Interior Space Design , UI UX Design. Through the student’s academic projects, SSPAD and Industry can bridge a gap by empathizing with the areas of research through internships and sponsored thesis projects. All the academic projects were done by final-year B.Design students. It was an excellent opportunity for students to get sponsorship, internship, and placement opportunities in the upcoming days.

The panel discussion took place by eminent academicians and industry experts. The academic panel consisted of Dr. Nandini Kulkarni, Dr. Purva Mange, Mr. Pritam Paraye, Ms. Rohini Sawant, and Mr. Akshay Revekar. The industry panel with offline eminent experts consisted of Mr. Sharad Dahake (Ideal Mock-ups) and Ar. Sandip Pathe (Architect and Interior designer).

The online panelists were Ar. Purva Soman (JP MORGAN), Ms. Priscilla Macwan (Presymec Studio), Mr. Pankaj Khamitka (Globant Product Manager), etc., Keen students have put their questions in front of the panel about the design and future, which were answered by the entire panel to provide clarity and project the future for the upcoming designers. After the fruitful Q&A session, students took all the expert panelists to the exhibition area to showcase their work, where students received more insights on developing design and the area the industry looked into as a design. Multiple projects from various batches from the Design stream have exhibited the work which was critically seen by the experts by uplifting the confidence of the students. Experts have shown a determined effort to take some projects forward, which has been the one great add on of the event. At the End thank you note was proposed by Ms. Parl Malik, student SSPAD. The entire program was concluded with high tea & Snacks in the exhibition hall, where live scale models along with projects were exhibited.

