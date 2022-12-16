Height of perversity: Hudkeshwar cops nab man accused of raping female dog in Nagpur

“This type of pervert behaviour leads to sexual exploitation of kids, women,” Nagpur animal activists

Nagpur: Fumed over the heinous incident of a man raping a female dog in a garden located in Shahu Nagar under Hudkeshwar Police Station limits, animal activists from the city called for stringent action against the accused and lamented that such pervert behaviour leads to sexual exploitations of kids and women in the society.

Advertisement

Notably, the man was captured raping a female dog in Shahu Nagar garden on Thursday. Acting swiftly after the video clip of the incident went viral, Hudkeshwar Police swung into action and nabbed accused Devendra Ganpat Bhagat (40), a native of Balaghat in Madhya Pradesh but currently residing in Hudkeshwar area.

“Following the complaints of eye witnesses and animal activists, we launched the manhunt of the accused man with the help of CCTV cameras in the vicinity. We’ve nabbed accused Bhagat, who works as a labourer, in this connection. An offence under Sections 377, 294 of the IPC and other sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,” the Hudkeshwar Police Inspector Lalit Varthikar said.

According to Parth Bhose, a local, the shocking video was sent to him by some youths from his vicinity. “We usually play cricket on the ground. However, on Thursday my friends who were roaming around on the ground saw the man indulging in vulgar acts with the female dog. Following which they recorded the incident and shared it with me. When they tried to catch him, however, he managed to flee the spot,” he said.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Karishma Gilani of People For Animals (PFA), expressed that such pervert behaviour encourages sexual predators in exploiting kids and women.

“These types of pervert men not only exploit dogs but their main target has always been cows. We’ve seen several such incidents, where men indulge in such heinous activities with female dogs in metro cities. However, this perverted attitude is more contagious than Coronavirus, hence it has spread across the country. The accused should be awarded stringent punishment to set an example,” she said.

– Shubham Nagdeve

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement