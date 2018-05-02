Industries Should Go To Tier-II, III Cities Rather Than Metros: Nitin Gadkari

Inaugurating the New Global Innovation Park Facility at Manesar, Gurugram through video conferencing on Thursday Union Minister Nitin Gadkari urged companies to focus on Tier-II and Tier-III cities rather than the metros for setting up new industries.

Speaking after the inauguration, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways said,”Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru have reached their saturation in industrialisation. You can go to tier-II/tier-III cities, where skilled manpower is already available, where we need the centralisation of industry for employment potential”.

“We have got skilled manpower with technical knowledge in those places. We have socially, economically, educationally backward areas where the government emphasis is on giving more employment potential. So if you start (working) in those areas, then we can think of giving you maximum support for that,” he added.

Gadkari also said that Indian origin companies vying for global success is the way forward towards fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

“It fills me with immense pride and pleasure when I see Indian origin companies setting their eyes for global success. This is exactly the concept of Prime Minister’ Atma Nirbhar Bharat. Conversion of knowledge into wealth is the future of the country,” he said.