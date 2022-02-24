Industrialists Dr K.S. Yawalkar Passes away

Dr K.S. Yawalkar, one of the pioneer industrialists of Central India, and author of many books on Indian agriculture passed away at 4.45 p.m. today at the age of 97.

He enjoyed good health till the end and passed away peacefully at home.

Born into a poor farmers’ family from Warud, he achieved academic heights, doing M.Sc in Agronomy from IARI, Delhi and later Ph.D. from University of Minnesota in 1953. He rejected a prestigious job with FAO to come back to India where he joined IARI as Associate Professor. He gave up this job to come to Nagpur to establish an agrochemicals company for poor and marginal farmers of Maharashtra.

He was very active in the Social sphere too . He was Founder President for 2 decades of Mahatma Phule Shikshan Sanstha in Reshimbag, Nagpur. He was also Founder Chairman of Nagpur Co operative Industrial estate Co operative society at Uppalwadi.

On nationalization of Banks, he was appointed as a Director on the Board of Bank of Maharashtra as a representative of farmers and SSI . Later he was appointed Director on IDBI too.

He authored many definitive books on Indian Agriculture which are prescribed as text books in many Agricultural Universities of India and US too.

His daughter, Sunita Mudaliar is Executive Editor of e paper Nagpur Today.