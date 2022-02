Chennai-Delhi Indigo Flight makes emergency landing at Nagpur Airport

Nagpur: A Chennai-Delhi Indigo flight made emergency landing at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport here on Thursday evening. The Indigo flight No. 6E 2062 carrying 220 passengers onboard diverted to Nagpur airport due to medical emergency at around 6 pm, an official informed.

According to sources, a passenger namely Mr. Gautam Padmanabhan (age 61 approx) seat No 1 D felt difficulty in breathing on board (pulse rate down ) and hence decided for emergency landing.

After receiving the message, Kingsway Hospital Ambulance and MI room doctor reached on the spot and first aid was given to him after de-boarding. Thereafter immediately the said pax was sent to Kingsway Hospital for further treatment please.