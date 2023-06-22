Indo-US astronaut mission 2024 to be announced

India-US set to announce the 2024 joint astronaut mission to the International Space Station amid PM Modi’s visit.

NASA and Indian Space Research Organisation are developing a strategic framework for Human Spaceflight Operations this year, say senior US administration officials.

“In the space sector, we will be able to announce that India is signing the Artemis Accords, which advance a common vision for space exploration for the benefit of all humankind,” the officials said.

