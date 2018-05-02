Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

IndiGo Nagpur-Delhi flight with Nitin Gadkari on-board develops serious snag; grounded

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was among passengers who had to exit an IndiGo flight this morning after take-off was aborted because of a “serious error” detected by the pilot.

The IndiGo flight 6E 636 from Nagpur to Delhi returned to the taxiway from the runway. According to ANI, the pilot aborted take-off after noticing an error. All passengers were de-boarded and are safe. Nitin Gadkari, the Union Road Transport Minister, was also on the flight.

