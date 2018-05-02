    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Jun 15th, 2021
    Indigo flight’s tyre bursts while landing, passengers safe

    A Hubballi-bound Indigo plane suffered a tyre burst while landing here, airport authorities said on Tuesday. However, all the passengers and crew members were safe. In an official statement, the Indigo Airlines said, “IndiGo ATR operating 6e-7979 from Kannur to Hubballi reported Tyre Burst at Hubli upon arrival yesterday (Monday) evening.

    All passengers and crew are safe. Aircraft is currently under maintenance maintenance checks at Hubballi.” According to an official at the airport, the plane had touched down first 8.03 pm on Monday but due to cross wind, it took off immediately and went around. It landed again at about 8.35 pm.

    “Probably due to hard landing and cross wind, the tyre burst,” the official said. All passengers were disembarked at the airport itself and the runway was cleared by 2 am on Tuesday. “The flight operations are now normal. We have informed the ATC about the incident,” the official added

