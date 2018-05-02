Statement from Covid vaccine maker Bharat Biotech, which makes Covaxin. “The supply price of Covaxin to the Government of India at Rs 150 per dose, is a non-competitive price and clearly not sustainable in the long run. Hence a higher price in private markets is required to offset part of the costs.”

On June 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi capped the service charge of vaccines administered by private hospitals at Rs 150. The following day, the Centre fixed the maximum price for Covid vaccines to be given by private players.

Under the new circular, the price of Covishield has been fixed at Rs 780, Covaxin at Rs 1,410, and Sputnik V at Rs 1,145.