Indigo begins daily flight service from Thiruvananathapuram to Nagpur

Thiruvananathapuram/Nagpur: Indigo Airlines has started a new one stop daily flight service from Thiruvananthapuram to Nagpur .

The flight (6E-2447) departs from Thiruvananthapuram domestic terminal at 3.05 am and arrives Nagpur at 7 am via Pune, a release said on Friday.

Advertisement

The return flight ( 6E-835) departs Nagpur at 12.05 am and arrives Thiruvananthapuram at 4.10 am.

Earlier, passengers had to take 2 flights to travel in Thiruvananthapuram-Nagpur sector. The lay over time at Pune is only 45 minutes and no flight change needed. The service will also be beneficial for the tourists and regular travelers to and from the ‘Orange city’ to Southern tip of India.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement