India’s Rising Stature Scares Some, Says Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday took a veiled swipe at former US President Donald Trump over imposing a 50% tariff on India, suggesting that India’s growing stature in the world has unsettled some nations.

Speaking at a Brahma Kumaris event in Nagpur, Bhagwat remarked:

“People are afraid of India’s rising reputation globally. They think—if India becomes big, what will happen to us? That is why they impose tariffs to suppress India.”

“The World is Trapped in Ego”

Bhagwat emphasized that fear and conflict stem from the illusion of ‘I’ and ‘mine’.

“We did nothing wrong. I only blame those who did. If they remain with us, they feel they can pressurize India. You are across the ocean, we are here, there’s no direct relation—yet there is fear. This fear arises from ego. Once we move from ‘I, mine’ to ‘we, ours,’ problems end.”

Gold Rate 12 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,10,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,02,400 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,28,300/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

He added that the world seeks solutions but fails to find them due to narrow, self-centered perspectives.

“Conflicts arise because people only think about what they want, without considering others. This incomplete vision is the root of global unrest.”

A Lesson from a Snake Story

To illustrate his point, Bhagwat shared a Buddhist parable:

“Once, on a path where a poisonous snake lived, Tathagat (Buddha) walked by. Seeing him, the snake bowed at his feet and moved away. The lesson is that not all snakes are venomous—and even poisonous ones attack only when provoked or intruded upon. If you keep distance, they won’t harm you.”

“India Wants to Grow to Relieve the World”

Highlighting India’s philosophy, Bhagwat said:

“India aspires to become a great nation not by exploiting others, but by offering relief and solutions to the world. Other nations may seek to rise by conquering, looting, or suppressing others. But India wishes to grow so that it can help humanity at large.”

He concluded that India’s rise is not just about power, but about responsibility—bringing peace, relief, and solutions to the global community.