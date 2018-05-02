India’s Moon Mission Chandrayaan 2 Launched; ISRO Says “Perfect Lift-Off”

The giant heavy-lift rocket carrying India’s moon mission Chandrayaan 2 lifted off from its launch pad at Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota at 2:43 pm today. India’s space scientists had a narrow one-minute window for their second attempt at launching the moon mission today, a week after the mission was aborted 56 minutes before lift-off.

In visuals, scientists at the ISRO control room closely watched the rocket as it gained speed and headed towards the outer atmosphere, propelled by the massive thrust from the powerful 640-tonne ‘Baahubali’ rocket.

The GSLV Mark 3 – ISRO’s largest and most powerful rocket – is 44 metres long or as tall as a 15-storey building.