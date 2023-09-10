Nagpur: On the occasion of the Vidarbha Industries Association (VIA) Foundation Day in Nagpur, Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, delivered a compelling address, underlining India’s burgeoning manufacturing prominence and the state’s pivotal role in this transformative journey. Speaking at the event held at Hotel Centre Point, Ramdaspeth, Fadnavis asserted that India is poised to become the next ‘World Factory,’ with global investors eyeing the nation as a top-tier investment destination.

Amid an esteemed gathering that included MP Krupal Tumane, former Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Sancheti, former MLC Girish Gandhi, former Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari, Chairman and Managing Director of Western Coalfields Limited Manoj Kumar, and other notable figures, Fadnavis emphasized the remarkable success in attracting record foreign direct investment (FDI) over the past few years. He attributed a significant chunk of this investment to Maharashtra, highlighting the state government’s commendable efforts.

Advertisement

Discussing the region’s industrial growth, Fadnavis shed light on the transformative Surjagad iron ore project, destined to reshape Gadchiroli district into a ‘Steel City’ in the near future. Furthermore, he noted that Amravati is on its way to establishing itself as a burgeoning textile hub, marking a significant stride in Maharashtra’s industrial landscape.

In his welcome address, VIA’s President, Vishal Agrawal, emphasized the importance of aligning experienced leadership with youthful energy to fuel VIA’s continued success over its 60-year journey. Agrawal stressed the need to reevaluate their core mission, with a renewed focus on fostering industrialization in Vidarbha. He urged entrepreneurs to elevate the quality of industry in the region to new heights.

Ashish Doshi, VIA’s Secretary, proudly announced VIA’s 60 years of dedicated service to Vidarbha’s growth and development. Vice President Prashant Mohta took the opportunity to discuss various initiatives undertaken by the association. The event commenced with opening remarks by Dr. Prashant Agrawal and concluded with Ashish Doshi proposing a vote of thanks.

The event saw a substantial turnout of entrepreneurs, businessmen, professionals, representatives from various trade and industry bodies, government officials, and other stakeholders. It highlighted the growing optimism and enthusiasm surrounding India’s evolving manufacturing landscape, with Maharashtra playing a vital role in shaping its future as the ‘World Factory.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement