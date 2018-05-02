India’s first “One Health Center” will soon start at Nagpur

Nagpur – The inauguration ceremony of India’s first “One Health Center” was scheduled on 7th September 2019 at the hands of Honourable PM Narendrajee Modi. As PM’s tour was postponed, the inauguration of One Health Center also got postponed. One Health Center is synonymous with National Institute of Zoonosis. Rajyasabha MP and Padmashri awarded Eye specialist Dr Vikas Mahatme has been instrumental in setting it up at Nagpur. for past 1 year he was coordinating with central government, state government and MAFSU.

The center aims for research, diagnosis and finding out treatment options for diseases transmitted from animal to human beings and vice a versa. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has also underlined the need of setting up such center. Hon. Union Minister Nitinjee Gadkari took special interest and helped in getting it cleared from union government. MAFSU Vice Chancellor – Shri. Paturkar contributed by offering land and premises at MAFSU and got it transferred for One Health from Honourable CM Shri. Devendrajee Fadanvis. Dr. Harshavardhan , Union Health Minister got convinced about the utility of such center and assured financial support for this endeavour. He also was expected to grace the occasion. The One Health Center is going to be the first of its kind in India having Class 4 Laboratory.

The prevalence of illnesses from animals to humans as well as to humans is very serious and causes millions of deaths worldwide due to diseases such as rabies, plague, leptospirosis, swine flu, NIPAH virus, TB (Bovine), Anthrax, brucellosis, chick flu and other.

This is why “One Health Center” will be an important and leading organisation in Health sector of India. Although the inauguration ceremony has been postponed, the One Health Center will soon be operational and the only center in the entire country.

Hon.MP, Dr.Vikas Mahatme, Hon. Vice Chancellor Dr. A.M. Paturkar and officials from ICMR Dr. Gangakhedkar, Dr. Rohi, Dr. Rajnikant were prominently present and addressed the press conference.