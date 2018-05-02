    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, Jun 20th, 2021
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    India’s daily Covid count drops to 81-day low

    India reports 58,419 new COVID-19 cases (less than 60,000 after 81 days), 87,619 discharges and 1,576 deaths in last 24 hrs as per the Union health ministry.

    Recovery Rate increases to 96.27 per cent, while Weekly Positivity Rate remains below 5 per cent, currently at 3.43 per cent.

    Daily positivity rate at 3.22 per cent, the ministry of health and family welfare said.

    Total cases: 2,98,81,965
    Total discharges: 2,87,66,009
    Death toll: 3,86,713
    Active cases: 7,29,243
    Vaccination: 27,66,93,572

