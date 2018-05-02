Delhi bars, parks to open from tomorrow

The Delhi government has allowed opening of bars from Monday and extended the timing for restaurants by two hours as part of the lifting of anti-Covid restrictions.

Public parks, gardens, golf clubs and outdoor yoga activities have also been allowed by the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Bars will be able to open from noon to 10 pm with 50 per cent seating capacity, the Delhi government said in a fresh order.

Restaurants can stay open from 8 am to 10 pm, instead of the current 10 am to 8 pm.

The fresh phase of relation comes amid warnings by doctors and public health experts about the risks of a rapid unlock. Despite the ravages of the second wave of the virus in which thousands died and the healthcare system practically collapsed, especially in Delhi, the public disregard for safety norms have not changed, they said.