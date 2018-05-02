Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, May 9th, 2020
    India’s Covid toll tops 1,900; cases near 60k

    3,320 more COVID-19 cases and 95 deaths have been reported in last 24 hours, says the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

    Total number of cases in India rises to 59,662, including 39,834 active cases, 17,847 cured/discharged/migrated, and 1,981 deaths, it said.


    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    ‘Salaam Hai’: Nagpur musicians, Mohit-Sayam come together with Ankit Tiwari dedicate song to Corona Warriors
    Banks move to contain loss, cuts credit card limit by 30%-90%, customers in tizzy
    In Nagpur Beltarodi police station’s 90 staffers screened, 11 cops home quarantined
    सिम्बॉयसिस कोरेनटाईन केंद्राचा बाजूलाच नागपूरातील बकरा मंडी आजपासून सुरू
    नागपुरात कर्तव्यावरील महापालिकेच्या स्वास्थ्य अधिकाऱ्याला मारहाण
    – कोविड 19 से लडनें के वास्ते इम्युन सिस्टीम को मजबुत करने कें लिए जन अभियान चलानेवाला नागपुर बनेगा राज्य का पहला शहर
    नागपुर में स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी पर हमला, दो लोगों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज
    Corona in Nagpur : 3 more test positive, total at 280
    Corona in Nagpur : 7 new cases emerge, total at 227
    India’s Covid toll tops 1,900; cases near 60k
    नागपुरातील पांढराबोडी, शताब्दीनगर हॉटस्पॉटच्या उंबरठ्यावर! एक रुग्ण पॉझिटिव्ह : रुग्णसंख्या २६
    सिम्बॉयसिस कोरेनटाईन केंद्राचा बाजूलाच नागपूरातील बकरा मंडी आजपासून सुरू
    नागपुरात कर्तव्यावरील महापालिकेच्या स्वास्थ्य अधिकाऱ्याला मारहाण
    Gandhi Nagar hospital gets converted into COVID-19 hospital
    “Mohabattein “A Journy of Love songs live on fb by Heart beat and Swar Malhar.
    Corona in Nagpur : 3 more test positive, total at 280
    एनएसयूआई सदस्यों के कारण विद्यार्थियों का सामान सही और सुरक्षित रखा गया
    यूनिवर्सिटी होस्टल के सुरक्षा रक्षक ने की विद्यार्थी से मारपीट
    Watch: This woman is winning fans with her imitation of television anchor Arnab Goswami
    Corona in Nagpur : 7 new cases emerge, total at 227
    Group of youths distribute face shields among Nagpur Police
