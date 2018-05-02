Group of youths distribute face shields among Nagpur Police
Nagpur: ‘We 4’, a group of youth distributed around 500 face shields to Nagpur Police at Bajaj Nagar, Dhantoli and Sitabuldi police stations.
“Group Members wanted to thanks to all police officers and staff for there continues support and this was the best way to thanked them, hence this initiative,” ‘We 4’, told Nagpur Today.
The following group members played key role in this initiative:
GOPI DAYANI
ADV. ARUN AGRAWAL
GHANSHYAM PATEL
ANIKET DAYANI
VAIDEHI AGRAWAL
NRITIKA PATEL
ANURADHA DESHPANDE
AMOL ANVIKAR