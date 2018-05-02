Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, May 9th, 2020

    Group of youths distribute face shields among Nagpur Police

    Nagpur: ‘We 4’, a group of youth distributed around 500 face shields to Nagpur Police at Bajaj Nagar, Dhantoli and Sitabuldi police stations.

    “Group Members wanted to thanks to all police officers and staff for there continues support and this was the best way to thanked them, hence this initiative,” ‘We 4’, told Nagpur Today.

    The following group members played key role in this initiative:
    GOPI DAYANI
    ADV. ARUN AGRAWAL
    GHANSHYAM PATEL
    ANIKET DAYANI
    VAIDEHI AGRAWAL
    NRITIKA PATEL
    ANURADHA DESHPANDE
    AMOL ANVIKAR


    Happening Nagpur
    Airport Centre Point’s ‘Give mommy a break from the kitchen!’ initiative to mark Mother’s Day
    Airport Centre Point’s ‘Give mommy a break from the kitchen!’ initiative to mark Mother’s Day
    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    Why Bollywood Is Sticking To Release Movies In Theaters and Not to Online Streaming Even During Lock Down
    Nagpur Crime News
    Banks move to contain loss, cuts credit card limit by 30%-90%, customers in tizzy
    Banks move to contain loss, cuts credit card limit by 30%-90%, customers in tizzy
    In Nagpur Beltarodi police station’s 90 staffers screened, 11 cops home quarantined
    In Nagpur Beltarodi police station’s 90 staffers screened, 11 cops home quarantined
    Maharashtra News
    नागपूरहून तिसऱ्या ट्रेनने लखनऊला ११५९ मजूर रवाना
    नागपूरहून तिसऱ्या ट्रेनने लखनऊला ११५९ मजूर रवाना
    सिम्बॉयसिस कोरेनटाईन केंद्राचा बाजूलाच नागपूरातील बकरा मंडी आजपासून सुरू
    सिम्बॉयसिस कोरेनटाईन केंद्राचा बाजूलाच नागपूरातील बकरा मंडी आजपासून सुरू
    Hindi News
    नागपुर से तीसरी ट्रेन से 1159 मजदूर लखनऊ रवाना
    नागपुर से तीसरी ट्रेन से 1159 मजदूर लखनऊ रवाना
    – कोविड 19 से लडनें के वास्ते इम्युन सिस्टीम को मजबुत करने कें लिए जन अभियान चलानेवाला नागपुर बनेगा राज्य का पहला शहर
    – कोविड 19 से लडनें के वास्ते इम्युन सिस्टीम को मजबुत करने कें लिए जन अभियान चलानेवाला नागपुर बनेगा राज्य का पहला शहर
    Trending News
    Corona in Nagpur : 3 more test positive, total at 280
    Corona in Nagpur : 3 more test positive, total at 280
    Corona in Nagpur : 7 new cases emerge, total at 227
    Corona in Nagpur : 7 new cases emerge, total at 227
    Featured News
    India’s Covid toll tops 1,900; cases near 60k
    India’s Covid toll tops 1,900; cases near 60k
    नागपुरातील पांढराबोडी, शताब्दीनगर हॉटस्पॉटच्या उंबरठ्यावर! एक रुग्ण पॉझिटिव्ह : रुग्णसंख्या २६
    नागपुरातील पांढराबोडी, शताब्दीनगर हॉटस्पॉटच्या उंबरठ्यावर! एक रुग्ण पॉझिटिव्ह : रुग्णसंख्या २६
    Trending In Nagpur
    नागपुर से तीसरी ट्रेन से 1159 मजदूर लखनऊ रवाना
    नागपुर से तीसरी ट्रेन से 1159 मजदूर लखनऊ रवाना
    नागपूरहून तिसऱ्या ट्रेनने लखनऊला ११५९ मजूर रवाना
    नागपूरहून तिसऱ्या ट्रेनने लखनऊला ११५९ मजूर रवाना
    सिम्बॉयसिस कोरेनटाईन केंद्राचा बाजूलाच नागपूरातील बकरा मंडी आजपासून सुरू
    सिम्बॉयसिस कोरेनटाईन केंद्राचा बाजूलाच नागपूरातील बकरा मंडी आजपासून सुरू
    नागपुरात कर्तव्यावरील महापालिकेच्या स्वास्थ्य अधिकाऱ्याला मारहाण
    नागपुरात कर्तव्यावरील महापालिकेच्या स्वास्थ्य अधिकाऱ्याला मारहाण
    Gandhi Nagar hospital gets converted into COVID-19 hospital
    Gandhi Nagar hospital gets converted into COVID-19 hospital
    “Mohabattein “A Journy of Love songs live on fb by Heart beat and Swar Malhar.
    “Mohabattein “A Journy of Love songs live on fb by Heart beat and Swar Malhar.
    Corona in Nagpur : 3 more test positive, total at 280
    Corona in Nagpur : 3 more test positive, total at 280
    एनएसयूआई सदस्यों के कारण विद्यार्थियों का सामान सही और सुरक्षित रखा गया
    एनएसयूआई सदस्यों के कारण विद्यार्थियों का सामान सही और सुरक्षित रखा गया
    यूनिवर्सिटी होस्टल के सुरक्षा रक्षक ने की विद्यार्थी से मारपीट
    यूनिवर्सिटी होस्टल के सुरक्षा रक्षक ने की विद्यार्थी से मारपीट
    Watch: This woman is winning fans with her imitation of television anchor Arnab Goswami
    Watch: This woman is winning fans with her imitation of television anchor Arnab Goswami
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145