Group of youths distribute face shields among Nagpur Police

Nagpur: ‘We 4’, a group of youth distributed around 500 face shields to Nagpur Police at Bajaj Nagar, Dhantoli and Sitabuldi police stations.

“Group Members wanted to thanks to all police officers and staff for there continues support and this was the best way to thanked them, hence this initiative,” ‘We 4’, told Nagpur Today.

The following group members played key role in this initiative:

GOPI DAYANI

ADV. ARUN AGRAWAL

GHANSHYAM PATEL

ANIKET DAYANI

VAIDEHI AGRAWAL

NRITIKA PATEL

ANURADHA DESHPANDE

AMOL ANVIKAR