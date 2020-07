And the Covid tally is here: 434 deaths and 19,148 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Positive cases in India stand at 6,04,641 including 2,26,947 active cases, 3,59,860 cured/discharged/migrated and 17834 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of samples tested up to July 1 is 90,56,173 of which 2,29,588 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research , said.