India reports 31,443 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours; the lowest in 118 days. Recovery rate increases to 97.28%. India’s active caseload currently at 4,31,315; lowest in 109 days. India recorded a huge jump in daily Covid deaths this morning as Madhya Pradesh revised its data. With 1,481 deaths reported from the state, the country logged 2,020 deaths due to Covid.