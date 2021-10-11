India’s Covid cases at 18,132, lowest in 7 months

India has reported a total of 18,132 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in over seven months (215 days), the Union Health Ministry informed on Monday.

In the last 24 hours, 193 deaths were recorded in the country due to which the death toll mounted to 4,50,782. Kerala still has the largest Covid-19 tally with 10,691 cases and 85 deaths.

In Kerala, weekly cases dipped by 17.4 per cent from the previous seven days. The state recorded less than 75,000 cases in the week for the first time since April 11-18.