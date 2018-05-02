India’s COVID-19 recovery rate now at 23.3%

A total of 6,869 people have been cured of coronavirus in India so far, taking the recovery rate to 23.3 per cent, said the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday.

A total of 1,543 new cases of coronavirus have been identified, which take the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 29,435, said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, Union health and family welfare ministry, on Tuesday.

On Monday, the ministry had put the recovery rate from COVID-19 at 22.17 per cent.

Addressing a press conference, Agarwal said: “With 1,543 new cases, there are 29,435 positive cases in India till now. So far, 6,869 people have recovered including 684 people who recovered yesterday. This takes our recovery rate to 23.3 per cent. This is a progressive increase in the recovery rate.”

Agarwal said that in the last 28 days, 17 districts have had no new case. “This means we need to maintain constant vigil,” he added.