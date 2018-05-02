Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Apr 28th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    India’s COVID-19 recovery rate now at 23.3%

    A total of 6,869 people have been cured of coronavirus in India so far, taking the recovery rate to 23.3 per cent, said the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday.

    A total of 1,543 new cases of coronavirus have been identified, which take the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 29,435, said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, Union health and family welfare ministry, on Tuesday.

    On Monday, the ministry had put the recovery rate from COVID-19 at 22.17 per cent.

    Addressing a press conference, Agarwal said: “With 1,543 new cases, there are 29,435 positive cases in India till now. So far, 6,869 people have recovered including 684 people who recovered yesterday. This takes our recovery rate to 23.3 per cent. This is a progressive increase in the recovery rate.”

    Agarwal said that in the last 28 days, 17 districts have had no new case. “This means we need to maintain constant vigil,” he added.


    Happening Nagpur
    Human Touch : Wardhaman Nagar siblings feeding stray dogs
    Human Touch : Wardhaman Nagar siblings feeding stray dogs
    Cops initiate “Entertainment at your home” to bring Covid-19 awareness
    Cops initiate “Entertainment at your home” to bring Covid-19 awareness
    Nagpur Crime News
    Illegal hooch dens busted in Bhivsenkhori near Nagpur
    Illegal hooch dens busted in Bhivsenkhori near Nagpur
    Youth bites father to death, cuts off private parts
    Youth bites father to death, cuts off private parts
    Maharashtra News
    रामटेकच्या शोभयात्रेचे आधारवड संत गोपालबाबा ब्रह्मलीन
    रामटेकच्या शोभयात्रेचे आधारवड संत गोपालबाबा ब्रह्मलीन
    नागपूर ग्रामीण मधील १५ हजार वीज ग्राहकांचा वीज पुरवठा सुरळीत
    नागपूर ग्रामीण मधील १५ हजार वीज ग्राहकांचा वीज पुरवठा सुरळीत
    Hindi News
    पूर्व मंत्री चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले ने विभिन्न क्षेत्रों का दौरा कर नगरसेवकों और सदस्यो से भेंट की
    पूर्व मंत्री चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले ने विभिन्न क्षेत्रों का दौरा कर नगरसेवकों और सदस्यो से भेंट की
    बुलंदशहर में साधुओं की हत्या को लेकर उद्धव ठाकरे ने यूपी के सीएम योगी को किया फोन, राउत ने भी पालघर से जोड़कर कसा तंज
    बुलंदशहर में साधुओं की हत्या को लेकर उद्धव ठाकरे ने यूपी के सीएम योगी को किया फोन, राउत ने भी पालघर से जोड़कर कसा तंज
    Trending News
    Nagpur : 4 more test positive, corona cases surge to 133
    Nagpur : 4 more test positive, corona cases surge to 133
    Now talking drones to monitor lockdown in Nagpur
    Now talking drones to monitor lockdown in Nagpur
    Featured News
    Nagpur Under Lockdown : Pictures reveal rustic city scapes
    Nagpur Under Lockdown : Pictures reveal rustic city scapes
    Maha govt issues preventive guidelines for essential service staff
    Maha govt issues preventive guidelines for essential service staff
    Trending In Nagpur
    पूर्व मंत्री चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले ने विभिन्न क्षेत्रों का दौरा कर नगरसेवकों और सदस्यो से भेंट की
    पूर्व मंत्री चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले ने विभिन्न क्षेत्रों का दौरा कर नगरसेवकों और सदस्यो से भेंट की
    नागपूर ग्रामीण मधील १५ हजार वीज ग्राहकांचा वीज पुरवठा सुरळीत
    नागपूर ग्रामीण मधील १५ हजार वीज ग्राहकांचा वीज पुरवठा सुरळीत
    Nagpur : 4 more test positive, corona cases surge to 133
    Nagpur : 4 more test positive, corona cases surge to 133
    बीकन स्काउट गाइड ओपन ग्रूप द्वारा मास्क और किट वितरित
    बीकन स्काउट गाइड ओपन ग्रूप द्वारा मास्क और किट वितरित
    Maha HM hints at lockdown extension in red zones
    Maha HM hints at lockdown extension in red zones
    Video : सतरंजीपुरा के 450 को भेजा गया क्वारंटाइन सेंटर
    Video : सतरंजीपुरा के 450 को भेजा गया क्वारंटाइन सेंटर
    गरीबों को मास्क व सैनिटाइजर का वितरण
    गरीबों को मास्क व सैनिटाइजर का वितरण
    केंद्राने विजेला अत्यावश्यक सेवेत समाविष्ट करून राज्याला विशेष आर्थिक पॅकेज द्यावे- ऊर्जामंत्री डॉ नितीन राऊत
    केंद्राने विजेला अत्यावश्यक सेवेत समाविष्ट करून राज्याला विशेष आर्थिक पॅकेज द्यावे- ऊर्जामंत्री डॉ नितीन राऊत
    मध्य भारतातील पहिले मेडीकलचे कोविड हॉस्पिटल रुग्णांसाठी सज्ज
    मध्य भारतातील पहिले मेडीकलचे कोविड हॉस्पिटल रुग्णांसाठी सज्ज
    सतरंजीपुऱ्यातील नागरिकांची विलगीकरण कक्षात रवानगी
    सतरंजीपुऱ्यातील नागरिकांची विलगीकरण कक्षात रवानगी
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145