India’s 1st private orbital rocket Vikram-1 lifts off

Advertisement

India’s first private orbital-class rocket, Vikram-1, carrying multiple technology demonstration payloads and a postcard from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, lifted off from this spaceport on Saturday.

Named “Mission Aagaman” (arrival), the test flight’s launch marks a historic milestone for the country’s commercial space sector, executed by Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace.

Gold Rate July 17 ,2026 - Time 10.30Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1 41,000 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,30,900 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,16,900/- Platinum ₹ 88,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

On a cloudy day, the seven-storey-tall, four-stage Vikram-1 rocket lifted off at 12.05 pm on Saturday from the first launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, here. Following a “planned hold,” due to apparent navigation issues, the launch was revised 35 minutes late than the original prefixed time of 11.30 am.

After its initial journey of a little short of 16 minutes, Vikram-1 is expected to place the payloads, both domestic and foreign, into a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) at an altitude of 450 km with an inclination of 60 degrees.

Advertisement

Vikram-1, named after the legendary Vikram Sarabhai who is often regarded as the Father of India’s space programme, is built with an all-carbon composite structure and powered by in-house developed propulsion systems, including 3D-printed engines and high-thrust solid-fuel rocket boosters.

The rocket is carrying payloads from Grahaa Space, Cosmoserve, DCubed, and Skyroot’s own SCOPE, along with an artwork titled ‘Cosmic Bloom’

Advertisement

इमरान प्रतापगढ़ी ने सरकार को घेरा #vidarbhanews #nagpur #updatenews #maharashtranews #nagpurtoday नागपुर में नवीनीकृत सरकारी अभियोक्ता कार्यालय का उद्घाटन #NagpurNews #NyayMandir #HighCourt #news सोनम वांगचुक आंदोलन के समर्थन में अमित ठाकरे #maharashtranews #delhi #updatenews #vidarbhanews... वांगचुक आंदोलन दबाने का आरोप, सरकार घिरी #maharashtranews #delhi #updatenews #vidarbhanews #news पर्यावरण संरक्षण की दिशा में पनवेल का बड़ा कदम #Environment #EcoFriendly #AnimalCrematorium... तेज बारिश में पलटी बस, मची अफरा-तफरी #STBus #BusAccident #RoadAccident #MaharashtraNews #latestnews

×