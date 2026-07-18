DPS Nagpur Investiture Ceremony 2026–27

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Delhi Public School Kamptee Road, Nagpur solemnly conducted the ‘Investiture Ceremony 2026–27’ on 18th July, 2026 as part of the school’s 20th Founder’s Day celebration. The ceremony marked a significant occasion in the school calendar, reaffirming the values of leadership, integrity, responsibility and service.

The event was virtually graced by Ms. Tulika Kedia, President and Pro Vice Chairperson, DPS Kamptee Road and MIHAN, Nagpur who extended her heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected Student Council and encouraged the students to lead with integrity, commitment and compassion.

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The Guest of Honour for the occasion, Shri Joseph Bastian, Executive Director, NTPC Limited, Mouda presided over the event and conferred the badges to the newly elected student council.

Ms. Savita Jaiswal, Director, Delhi Public School Kamptee Road and MIHAN, Nagpur inspired the young leaders to uphold the values of the institution and strive for excellence in every endeavour.

The event was virtually graced by Mr. Indrajeet Parganiah, Bursar, DPS Kamptee Road and MIHAN, Nagpur. The event was also attended by Ms. Nidhi Yadav, Principal DPS MIHAN, Nagpur, proud parents, EPTA members, media representatives and students.

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The event commenced with a warm welcome and a reflection on the school’s remarkable journey of Twenty Years of Excellence. A ceremonial lighting of the lamp symbolised the triumph of knowledge and wisdom, followed by vibrant cultural presentations, including an Indo-Western fusion dance and a special choir medley celebrating the school’s legacy. The Principal, Ms Yogeeta Umalkar, addressed the gathering and inspired the students to lead with character, compassion and purpose while upholding the proud traditions of the institution.

The highlight of the ceremony was the formal investiture of the Student Council for the academic session 2026–27. The Guest of Honour, Principal, Vice Principal and other dignitaries conferred badges upon the newly elected student leaders, symbolising the trust and responsibility entrusted to them by the school community. The Student Council members then took the Oath of Office, pledging to serve the school with sincerity, fairness and dedication. The Guest of Honour’s inspiring address further encouraged the young leaders to dream fearlessly, lead with integrity and contribute positively to society.

The ceremony concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks delivered by the newly elected Head Girl and Head Boy, followed by closing remarks celebrating both the school’s enduring legacy and the promise of a brighter future. The ‘Investiture Ceremony 2026–27’ proved to be a memorable and inspiring event that celebrated leadership, unity and the continued commitment of Delhi Public School Kamptee Road, Nagpur to nurturing confident, compassionate and responsible future leaders.

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