IndianOil launches XP100 – India’s first 100 Octane petrol at COCO RBI Nagpur

Nagpur: IndianOil launched the Premium grade petrol XP100 at its Company Owned Company Operated Retail Outlet at RBI Nagpur on 7th February 2021. IndianOil’s premium grade petrol with 100 Octane is designed to rev up the engine, give faster acceleration, significantly boost engine performance, give better drivability, enhanced fuel economy and engine life. It exceeds IS-2796 specifications and is also an environment-friendly fuel with much reduced tailpipe emissions.

High-end premium vehicles equipped with the latest technology are fully geared to reap the full-throttle benefits of 100 Octane petrol. Worldwide, 100 Octane petrol has a niche market for high-end vehicles that demand high performance and is available only in six countries such as Germany, USA to name a few.

XP-100 was launched by Mr. Ajay Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager (Retail Sales), Maharashtra, IndianOil and he said, “XP100 is an ultra-modern, ultra-premium product designed to feed your super bikes and Cars and thrill your senses. It is the finest grade of petrol to give your vehicle higher power & performance and give you a delightful drive.” He also added that “in order to fulfill the aspirations of the well-heeled car aficionados, who drive the modern machines that reflect the engineering marvels of the automobile revolution and to match their high-performance beasts, IndianOil is leading the path to launch (the country’s first) a high performing and the ‘best-in-class ‘premium fuel.”

As in the country, IndianOil has become the first company in Vidarbh to launch XP100 the premium world-class petrol at M/s COCO RBI Nagpur that enhances the performance of high-end luxury cars and bikes. As on date this Premium fuel is available only at COCO RBI Nagpur outlet.

A team of enthusiastic Harley-Davidson bikers welcomed the arrival of this premium fuel during the launch ceremony.

Indian Oil has launched XP100 in 7 cities across the country. This fuel solution is being deployed with homegrown technology developed by IndianOil’s R&D centre. This is yet another step in the direction of Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative initiated by the Govt of India.