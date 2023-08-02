Indian woman who fell from Singapore cruise ship dies

A 64-year-old Indian woman, who fell from a cruise ship into the Singapore Strait on Monday, has died, one of her sons said in a social media post.

“With the footage, we have unfortunately learnt that my mother has passed away,” Vivek Sahani said on Tuesday after having seen the closed-circuit television footage from the Spectrum of the Seas, the luxury cruise vessel his mother Reeta Sahani and father Jakesh Sahani were on.

The couple’s other son Apoorv Sahani had said on Monday that his mother could not swim.

The high commission of India in Singapore said on Tuesday that it has been in touch with the woman’s family since it was informed of the incident.

“We are also in close contact with Singaporean authorities to address related issues and are facilitating legal procedures,” the high commission said Tuesday night.

The high commission has also contacted the India head of the Royal Caribbean cruise company to extend cooperation, and reiterated that it is fully committed to supporting the family during this period of time.

The Indian couple was on a four-day cruise on the Spectrum of the Seas which was on the way back to Singapore from Penang on Monday morning when the 70-year-old Jakesh woke up to find his wife missing from their room.

Meanwhile, the Singapore Police Coast Guard and the Republic of Singapore Navy are assisting in the search, covering the stretch of Singapore port waters and the Singapore Strait.

It is a 113-km long and 19-km wide busy shipping route between the Strait of Malacca and the South China Sea with Singapore on the north of the channel.

