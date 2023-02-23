Indian cricketer Umesh Yadav’s father passes away in Khaparkheda

Nagpur: Tilak Yadav, the father of Indian cricket player and fast bowler Umesh Yadav, passed away around 6.30 pm on Wednesday, February 22, at his residence in Milan Chowk, Khaparkheda after a prolonged illness. He was 77.

Tilak Yadav was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nagpur. Two days ago, doctors at the hospital had a discussion with Umesh Yadav. As Tilak Yadav’s condition was not improving, he was brought to his home in Khaparkheda.

Advertisement

Tilak Yadav was a retired employee of WCL at Valni Coal Mine. He was fond of wrestling. Tilak Yadav came to Nagpur as a child in search of a job from Pokharbhinda village in Padrauna district of Uttar Pradesh. Tilak Yadav is survived by sons Ramesh, Kamalesh, and Umesh.

Tilak Yadav wanted Umesh to get a job in the police. On the wish of his father, Umesh also made a lot of preparations to join the army and police. But, luck was not helping. Umesh, who liked to play cricket with a tennis ball, once told his father that he will become popular with his game. Umesh played cricket with tennis ball only till 2008.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement