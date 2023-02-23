Indian cricketer Umesh Yadav’s father passes away in Khaparkheda

Nagpur: Tilak Yadav, the father of Indian cricket player and fast bowler Umesh Yadav, passed away around 6.30 pm on Wednesday, February 22, at his residence in Milan Chowk, Khaparkheda after a prolonged illness. He was 77.
Tilak Yadav was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nagpur. Two days ago, doctors at the hospital had a discussion with Umesh Yadav. As Tilak Yadav’s condition was not improving, he was brought to his home in Khaparkheda.
Tilak Yadav was a retired employee of WCL at Valni Coal Mine. He was fond of wrestling. Tilak Yadav came to Nagpur as a child in search of a job from Pokharbhinda village in Padrauna district of Uttar Pradesh. Tilak Yadav is survived by sons Ramesh, Kamalesh, and Umesh.
Tilak Yadav wanted Umesh to get a job in the police. On the wish of his father, Umesh also made a lot of preparations to join the army and police. But, luck was not helping. Umesh, who liked to play cricket with a tennis ball, once told his father that he will become popular with his game. Umesh played cricket with tennis ball only till 2008.