Double-trouble: After English, errors in Hindi paper leave HSC students in a fix!

Nagpur: After glaring mistakes in the English paper, the State Board paper-setters again committed errors in the Hindi paper of the ongoing HSC examination. The only difference this time being, no mistake reported in the content of the question, but the numbering of the sub-questions was wrong.

On Wednesday, students wrote Hindi paper and had to face confusion as to what question number they should mention while writing the answer in the answer sheet. A Hindi teacher, on condition of anonymity, said that there was an ‘error’ in the paper in two questions. Question number 1 (A) (2) and Question number 1 (AA) (2). In question number 1 (A) (2), students were asked to write the antonyms of the words given. There were four sub-questions which should have been in the chronological order of 1, 2, 3, 4. But they were mentioned as 1, 2, 1, 2.

Similarly, in Question 1 (AA) (2), the question was regarding synonyms. Here, students were expected to write synonyms of the words given. Again, the sub-questions should have been written in the order of 1, 2, 3, 4. Instead, students found the numbers as 1, 1, 1, 1. In both cases, students were bewildered as to which sub-question number they should put in the answer sheet while writing the synonyms or antonyms. Most students, despite knowing the answer, could not write the same. Some of them gathered courage and asked their queries to the teachers present at the centre, who too failed to help the candidates. Both questions carried 2 marks each so students should get 4 marks for the mistakes committed, demanded parents and students.

Anil Shivankar, Nagpur Divisional President of Bharatiya Janata Party Shikshak Aghadi expressed anguish over the error. He said, “State Board has committed mistakes on consecutive two days. This will make students suffer. It also shows the casual approach of the Board. Board should immediately issue a notification and declare the award of marks to students.”

