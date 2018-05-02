Indian army continues to support rescue & relief operations

Two columns of Indian Army troops from Guards Regimental Centre Kamptee, Engineers Task Force from Pune and Medical Team from Military Hospital Kamptee are involved in rescue & relief operations. 80 troops along with 03 Army boats are deployed in Village Dhamni, Pavni, Gongpimpri in Kuhi Taluka.

A total number of 90 stranded personnel are evacuated by the troops involved in the operations. Medical Team is also providing necessary medical aid to the affected people in the area.

Army Columns are now relocating to Village in Brahmapuri Area of Chandrapur Distt. approx 80 km SE of present location.