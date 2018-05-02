Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Aug 31st, 2020
    National News

    Charge D’Affaires of UAE in Mumbai meets Governor

    Saud Abdelaziz Alzarooni, Charge D’Affaires of the Consulate General of the United Arab Emirates in Mumbai called on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai on Monday (31st Aug).

    Stating that the relations between India and the United Arab Emirates date back to several years, Mr Saud Abdelaziz called for further strengthening the relations between the two great countries.

    Recalling that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had opened a big temple in Abu Dhabi, he said UAE is the most peaceful and progressive nation in the Gulf region which respects the religion and culture of all people.

    Mentioning that a large number of people from UAE visit India for medical treatment, tourism, business and family relations, he said these visits will resume once all restrictions on the movement of people placed due to the Coronavirus pandemic are eased. He expressed the confidence that India will overcome the Covid -19 challenge on its own because of its superior doctors and healthcare infrastructure.

    Governor Koshyari said the relations between India and the UAE have historic contexts. He said the people of the two countries are bound by the common elements of culture, food and traditions. The Governor called for further strengthening the relations between India and the UAE.

