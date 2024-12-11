Indian Air Force Sergeant Dies by Suicide in Nagpur, Investigation Underway

Advertisement













Nagpur: A tragic incident unfolded in Nagpur when an Indian Air Force (IAF) sergeant, identified as Jaivir Singh, reportedly died by suicide by shooting himself with a rifle while on duty. The incident occurred at Air Force Nagar under the jurisdiction of Gittikhadan Police Station.

Jaivir Singh was on duty at Alpha 8 Guard post late at night. Around 1:30 AM, he allegedly used a rifle to shoot himself in the head. The bullet pierced his skull, resulting in his instantaneous death.

Hearing the gunshot, staff from the Maintenance Command Center rushed to the guardroom, where they discovered Jaivir Singh lying in a pool of blood. Authorities were immediately informed, and Gittikhadan Police arrived at the scene. The body was sent to Mayo Hospital for postmortem examination.

The reason behind this drastic step remains unclear. Gittikhadan Police have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the incident. Further updates are awaited as the probe continues.