Published On : Thu, May 23rd, 2019

India wins yet again, Modi tweets

PM Narendra Modi reacts to the 344 lead that India gave the NDA.

Sabka saath + sabka vikas + sabka vishwas = Vijayi Bharat. ”

Together we grow.
Together we prosper.
Together we will build a strong and inclusive India.
India wins yet again!
#VijayiBharat”

Modi on Thursday led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards what looks set to be a resounding victory for a second term in office, as his message of nationalism, national security and Hindu pride struck a chord among voters across large swathes of India.

With the elections establishing the 68-year-old Modi as the most popular leader in decades, the partial vote count released by the Election Commission showed that BJP was expected to surpass its 2014 performance. It was leading in 296 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls in seven phases, demolishing the combined opposition with the Congress Party stuck at 51 seats, according to the trends.

Modi himself was leading in Varanasi with a margin of over 3 lakh votes while party president Amit Shah was ahead in Gandhinagar in their home state of Gujarat by over 5 lakh votes.

